Concord Wealth Partners Sells 30,509 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,509 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 0.9% of Concord Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,727,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,027. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $60.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.03 and a 200 day moving average of $58.17.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

