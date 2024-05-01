Concord Wealth Partners Sells 8,511 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,511 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF makes up 1.2% of Concord Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Concord Wealth Partners owned about 0.49% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $5,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $199,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMHQ traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.72. 313,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $71.87 and a 52 week high of $110.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.19.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

