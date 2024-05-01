ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,606 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.6% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 33.3% in the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,817 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 214,011 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,638,000 after purchasing an additional 13,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 91,707 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,423,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,344,517. The company has a market capitalization of $146.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $95.70 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.67.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.61%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.