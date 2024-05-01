Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 498,100 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the March 31st total of 549,800 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 155,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Consolidated Water Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CWCO traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.76. 94,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,468. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.97. Consolidated Water has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $38.29.

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWCO. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the first quarter worth $445,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Water by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 68,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 17,926 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

