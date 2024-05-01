Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 550,700 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the March 31st total of 586,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CPA stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,222. Copa has a 52-week low of $78.12 and a 52-week high of $121.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.57. Copa had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $916.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. Copa’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Copa will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. This is a boost from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. Copa’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Copa by 34,300.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Copa during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 1,778.4% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Copa by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. 70.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

