Core Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Core Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.3% of Core Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Core Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 64,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 9,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 253,289 shares of company stock worth $36,724,534. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.78. 33,503,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,866,035. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $174.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.74.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

