Corning (NYSE:GLW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Corning updated its Q2 guidance to $0.42-$0.46 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.420-0.460 EPS.

Corning Trading Up 0.8 %

GLW traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.64. 5,722,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,793,458. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $36.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,155,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

