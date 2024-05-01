Corning (NYSE:GLW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Corning updated its Q2 guidance to $0.42-$0.46 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.420-0.460 EPS.
Corning Trading Up 0.8 %
GLW traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.64. 5,722,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,793,458. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $36.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.
Corning Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.16%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity
In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,155,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.
Corning Company Profile
Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.
