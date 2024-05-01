Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,095,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003,895 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 552.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,678 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,501 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,393 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $249.07. 2,078,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,225,970. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $200.20 and a 12 month high of $261.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

