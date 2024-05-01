Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF) Short Interest Up 12.3% in April

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 749,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the March 31st total of 666,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Credit Saison Price Performance

CSASF stock remained flat at C$15.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Credit Saison has a 12-month low of C$15.80 and a 12-month high of C$15.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.46.

Get Credit Saison alerts:

Credit Saison Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Credit Saison Co, Ltd. provides leasing, finance, real estate, entertainment, and payment services in Japan and internationally. The company offers credit cards, prepaid and debit cards, smartphone-based services, and information processing services; internet advertisement agency; marketing consulting; temporary staffing; and contracting services.

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Saison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Saison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.