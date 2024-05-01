Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF) Short Interest Up 12.3% in April

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 749,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the March 31st total of 666,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Credit Saison Price Performance
CSASF stock remained flat at C$15.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Credit Saison has a 12-month low of C$15.80 and a 12-month high of C$15.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.46.
Credit Saison Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Credit Saison
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Saison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Saison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.