Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.54

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$12.54 and last traded at C$12.53, with a volume of 2336022 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.38.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CPG shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.02.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1 billion. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 11.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.430622 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

In other news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt acquired 49,309 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$500,486.35. In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt acquired 49,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$500,486.35. Also, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total transaction of C$408,099.51. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

