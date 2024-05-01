Crescent Sterling Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.4% of Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $192.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,127,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,040. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.99 and a 200 day moving average of $196.54. The stock has a market cap of $125.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.