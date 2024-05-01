Crescent Sterling Ltd. Buys 8,505 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 200.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,750 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.32. The stock had a trading volume of 14,196,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,705,756. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $478.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.34 and a 1 year high of $61.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.90.
Walmart Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.38%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,239,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,239,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $180,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,613 shares in the company, valued at $31,613,179.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,035,551. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on WMT. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walmart from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.
Walmart Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
