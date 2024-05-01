Crescent Sterling Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 2.4% of Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,476,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,730. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $274.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $146.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $329.72.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amgen

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.