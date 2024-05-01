Crescent Sterling Ltd. Purchases 2,137 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.2% of Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.0% in the first quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 42,521 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 57,681 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.8% in the first quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 346.9% in the first quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 24,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 19,027 shares during the period. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 39.8% in the first quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 48,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 13,794 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.21.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $39.49. 20,216,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,158,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $43.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.74.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

