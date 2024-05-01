Crescent Sterling Ltd. Sells 486 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 3.7% of Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 59,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 30,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 47,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $323,917.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.47 on Tuesday, reaching $191.81. 8,151,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,366,520. The stock has a market cap of $550.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $131.81 and a twelve month high of $200.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

