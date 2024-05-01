Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.100-0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $330.0 million-$340.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $362.5 million. Cross Country Healthcare also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.10-0.20 EPS.

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:CCRN traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,295. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.12. The stock has a market cap of $620.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.75. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $28.75.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $414.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Cross Country Healthcare from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.67.

Insider Transactions at Cross Country Healthcare

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, insider Karen Mote sold 6,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $105,361.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,961.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

