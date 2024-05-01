CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) is Glynn Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Glynn Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,355 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up about 6.9% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Glynn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CrowdStrike worth $37,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,717,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,451,000 after acquiring an additional 150,898 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,768,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,482,000 after purchasing an additional 419,619 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 8.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,864,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,082,000 after purchasing an additional 147,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $3.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $295.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,068,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,549. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $365.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $313.58 and its 200 day moving average is $270.86. The company has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 811.77, a PEG ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total value of $592,094.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,544 shares of company stock valued at $72,113,932. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $304.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.87.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

