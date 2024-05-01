Crystal Rock Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Crystal Rock Capital Management lessened its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica accounts for approximately 4.0% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,553 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LULU. Wedbush reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $531.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.57.

LULU stock traded down $6.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $354.40. 1,327,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,554. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.93 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $438.97. The firm has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

