CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Short Interest Update

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,500 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the March 31st total of 204,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 88,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $232,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,997 shares in the company, valued at $11,849,662.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 7,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.90, for a total transaction of $1,807,023.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,685,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $232,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,849,662.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,826 shares of company stock worth $2,502,133 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSW Industrials

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter worth $395,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter worth $735,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.00. 45,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,181. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.77. CSW Industrials has a one year low of $132.06 and a one year high of $243.30.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.10). CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $174.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSW Industrials will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

