CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) CEO Sells $1,314,604.55 in Stock

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 27,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,314,604.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,465,341.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CTS Price Performance

CTS traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,527. CTS Co. has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $47.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. CTS had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $124.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. CTS’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTS Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is 8.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of CTS from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Sidoti lowered CTS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

View Our Latest Analysis on CTS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTS. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CTS by 245.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in CTS by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in CTS in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CTS during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CTS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.