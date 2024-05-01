Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the March 31st total of 1,980,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CUBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CUBI

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CUBI traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.27. The company had a trading volume of 193,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,804. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day moving average of $49.41. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $60.09.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $181.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Customers Bancorp

In other news, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 35,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,904,470.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $36,097.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 35,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $1,904,470.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,191,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Customers Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 261,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 20.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 29,974 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 40.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 19,712 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 71,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 89,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Customers Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.