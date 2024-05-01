D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.08

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 52000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
D-BOX Technologies Stock Up 13.3 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$18.72 million, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.19, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
About D-BOX Technologies
D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and commercializes motion systems intended for the entertainment and simulation, and training markets worldwide. The company produces haptic effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a haptic system integrated within a platform, a seat, or various other products.
