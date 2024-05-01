Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Short Interest Update

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,980,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the March 31st total of 7,440,000 shares. Approximately 14.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 522,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,595,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,157,000 after acquiring an additional 74,490 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,331,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,609,000 after purchasing an additional 254,726 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,967,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,704,000 after acquiring an additional 26,276 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,466,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,652 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,090,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 113,963 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Definitive Healthcare stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.31.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 80.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $65.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

