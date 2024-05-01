DEI (DEI) One Day Volume Tops $3.58

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. DEI has a total market capitalization of $130.87 million and $3.58 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DEI has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DEI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.64 or 0.00137501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00010107 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.