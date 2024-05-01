Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Short Interest Up 13.1% in April

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,260,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the March 31st total of 6,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 41,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $4,447,096.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,389,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,894,791,624.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 624,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $74,809,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,787,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,577,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 41,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $4,447,096.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,389,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,894,791,624.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock valued at $718,452,037. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $34,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 4.7 %

Dell Technologies stock traded down $5.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,175,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,103,393. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.18. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $43.88 and a 1-year high of $136.16. The stock has a market cap of $84.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.07% and a net margin of 3.63%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.445 dividend. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DELL. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

