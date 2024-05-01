Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA) Short Interest Up 12.7% in April

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the March 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Denali Capital Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:DECA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,063. Denali Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average is $8.41.

Get Denali Capital Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in Denali Capital Acquisition by 175.9% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 613,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 390,833 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth $3,801,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $2,098,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 310,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 177,640 shares during the period. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,649,000.

About Denali Capital Acquisition

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete a business combination with companies primarily operating in the technology, consumer, and hospitality sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.