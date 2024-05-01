Deuterium Capital Management LLC Has $165,000 Stock Holdings in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC grew its position in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SuRo Capital worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in SuRo Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 15,974 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 35,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 433.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 32,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

SuRo Capital Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SSSS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.76. 36,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,419. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.06. SuRo Capital Corp. has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 58.92, a quick ratio of 58.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SuRo Capital ( NASDAQ:SSSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 76.81% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSSS. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of SuRo Capital in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on SuRo Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

