Deuterium Capital Management LLC Invests $53,000 in Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSE:AAMC)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSE:AAMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Altisource Asset Management as of its most recent SEC filing.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altisource Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Altisource Asset Management Price Performance
Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($4.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.
Altisource Asset Management Profile
AAMC has historically been an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles but given the sale and discontinuance of certain operations the Company is in the process of repositioning itself. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.
