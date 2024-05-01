Deuterium Capital Management LLC Makes New $454,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

XHB traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,555,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,368. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $111.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.97.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

