Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Holdings Boosted by Creative Capital Management Investments LLC

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,899 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises 5.9% of Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC owned 0.45% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $10,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 51,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 136,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter.

Trading Up 0.4 %

DFAE stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.90. 340,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,877. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $25.24.

Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

