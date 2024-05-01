Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) is Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 895,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,639 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 11.6% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $22,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,897,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,481 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,010,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044,714 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,170,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,230,000 after acquiring an additional 985,692 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,364,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,569,000 after acquiring an additional 59,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3,046.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,212,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,445 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIC traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.02. 1,179,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.10.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

