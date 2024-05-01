Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Position Lifted by Alpha Financial Advisors LLC

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 516,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,112 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 8.7% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $17,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. BCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,217,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,397,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,023.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 552,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,538,000 after buying an additional 503,036 shares in the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,348,000. Finally, Kooman & Associates increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 2,416,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,371,000 after buying an additional 461,674 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFAU traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.35. 406,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,942. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $36.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.46. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

