Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Stock Position Decreased by Alpha Financial Advisors LLC

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAX. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,821,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 807.5% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,100,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538,247 shares during the last quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,026,000. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $13,651,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 828,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,223,000 after acquiring an additional 501,484 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.20. The company had a trading volume of 323,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,250. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average is $24.01.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

