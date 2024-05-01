Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Short Interest Up 13.2% in April

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the March 31st total of 971,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Dine Brands Global Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:DIN traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $43.19. 262,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,952. The company has a market capitalization of $667.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.67. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $69.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.43.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.24 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 37.72%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 32.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,223,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,483,000 after acquiring an additional 77,917 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,724,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 236,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after buying an additional 70,342 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth $2,580,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth $2,513,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIN. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.43.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

