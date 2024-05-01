DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,998,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,595,611,000 after acquiring an additional 64,537 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,519,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636,327 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,045,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,068,000 after purchasing an additional 57,011 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,883,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,180,000 after buying an additional 22,908 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF traded up $4.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $327.12. The stock had a trading volume of 700,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,643. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $241.41 and a 1-year high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

