DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Acquires New Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,753,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,923,653,000 after acquiring an additional 122,577 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,407,000 after acquiring an additional 595,697 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,521,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,195,000 after acquiring an additional 53,719 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,202,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,994,000 after acquiring an additional 39,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,200,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,230,114,000 after purchasing an additional 72,570 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOW shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $807.28.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE NOW traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $690.80. The stock had a trading volume of 639,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,755. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $757.16 and its 200 day moving average is $712.16. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $428.97 and a twelve month high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.79, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,369 shares of company stock worth $8,538,300 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

