DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Acquires Shares of 929,744 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 929,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,176,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 3.9% of DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. owned 0.12% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAC remained flat at $30.44 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,181,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,137. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $32.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.96.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

