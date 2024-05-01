DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Buys New Shares in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 454,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,947,000. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 1.6% of DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. owned about 0.48% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 24,660 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,386,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,430,000 after purchasing an additional 179,153 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,824,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 444,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,213,000 after purchasing an additional 26,474 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAE stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.84. 348,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,090. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.69.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

