DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Buys New Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 43,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 25,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.27. 470,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,144. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $30.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average is $28.26.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

