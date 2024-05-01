DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Invests $1.25 Million in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.2% of DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 285,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after buying an additional 25,494 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares in the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisory raised its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 652,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after purchasing an additional 32,753 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 97,020 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:DFAR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.66. 177,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,414. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $23.22. The company has a market capitalization of $909.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.40.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.