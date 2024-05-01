DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Invests $120,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,386 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in Intel by 249.1% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 27,777 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 19,820 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 171,688 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.57. 30,788,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,331,539. Intel Co. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $130.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

