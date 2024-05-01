DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Invests $388,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,546. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.57. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $179.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.