DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Invests $5.19 Million in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 214,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF comprises 0.7% of DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. owned 3.24% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 2,482,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,188,000 after buying an additional 18,803 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 109,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 28,879 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,595,000. Retirement Solution Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 104,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 16,322 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

DEHP traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $24.76. 17,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,232. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The company has a market cap of $200.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.83.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

