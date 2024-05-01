DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Invests $79,000 in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.81. 223,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.13. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.41 and a 52 week high of $59.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

