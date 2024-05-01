DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Invests $87,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,232,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 640,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,794,000 after purchasing an additional 282,728 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,980,870 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.52.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

