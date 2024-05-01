DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Makes New $209,000 Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 32,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,679,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.23.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE MA traded down $5.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $445.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,882,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,578. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $471.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $437.38. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $357.85 and a 1-year high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 114,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.57, for a total value of $52,732,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,767,308 shares in the company, valued at $44,761,653,661.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 114,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.57, for a total transaction of $52,732,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,767,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,761,653,661.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 480,630 shares of company stock worth $221,479,470 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

