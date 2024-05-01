DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Makes New $38.75 Million Investment in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,491,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,745,000. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. owned approximately 4.89% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,788,000. Lam Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 583.9% during the 4th quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 43,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 36,730 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 195,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 71,499 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 113,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 60,165 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFGR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.80. 171,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,835. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.14. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.42.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

