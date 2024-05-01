DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Ardent Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 22,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.36.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,380,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,162 shares of company stock valued at $3,741,859 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

ADP traded up $8.64 on Wednesday, reaching $250.53. 1,472,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,396. The stock has a market cap of $102.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.53 and a twelve month high of $256.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

