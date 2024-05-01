DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,000. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1,135.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Seaside Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFNM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.70. 53,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,199. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $48.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.86.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

