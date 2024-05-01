DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 220,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,143,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,882,000 after buying an additional 112,236 shares during the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 6,208,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,607,000 after purchasing an additional 444,673 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 807.5% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,100,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538,247 shares during the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,299,000 after purchasing an additional 238,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $104,821,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAX stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $25.01. The stock had a trading volume of 260,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,523. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average of $24.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $25.74.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

